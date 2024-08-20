THE man fatally shot by armed police in Knaphill has been formally identified as Joel Stenning, aged 29.
Confirming the identification, a spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “The death has been referred to the coroner and a post mortem was completed yesterday (19 August).
“A provisional cause of death has been given as complications of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
“An inquest will be opened on Tuesday 27 August at the Coroner’s Court in Woking, Surrey.”
The IOPC is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal police shooting on Sunday, 11 August.
Mr Stenning was shot by a Surrey Police firearms officer and taken to hospital in a critical condition. He died in hospital on 15 August.
The IOPC said: “We have established, via police call logs, that shortly after 12.30am on Sunday, Surrey Police received a report of an altercation on the street, where a man was reported to be carrying a firearm on Nursery Road in Knaphill, Woking. The caller reported that the man then went inside an address.
“Armed Surrey officers arrived shortly afterwards and approached the address, with cordons put in place. Police body-worn footage shows officers calling for the occupant of the address to come to the door with nothing in their hands. The man opened the door and appeared to point a weapon in the officers’ direction.
“One shot was fired by a firearms officer, which struck the man, shortly after 1.20am. A police baton round was also discharged.
“Officers provided immediate first aid. An ambulance was requested, and the man was taken to hospital.”
IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “This is a tragic incident during which a man sadly lost his life. We have met with the man’s family to explain our role. Our thoughts are with them, and everyone affected by this incident.
“Fatal police shootings are rare. Given a person has died it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident, including police actions and decision making and the use of lethal force.
“Our investigation is in its early stages, and we will keep the man’s family, and the force updated as our investigation progresses.”