Dive in and make a splash for charity – the Woking Swimathon is back for its eighteenth year, giving local swimmers the chance to go the extra length for causes that matter. The event takes place on Sunday, October 12 at The Pool in the Park in Woking Park and is organised by the Rotary Club of Woking.
Since its inception, the Swimathon has raised more than £220,000 for local charities, including Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, Woking Youth Theatre, GASP Motor Project, Riding for the Disabled (Samber) and Woking High School.
Up to 60 teams can take part, each comprising up to six members. During their allocated 55-minute slot, team members swim in rotation, completing ten to 20 lengths each. Participants must be at least eight years old, making the event open to local schools, community groups, charities and companies. All swimmers receive a commemorative medal, with teams encouraged to raise sponsorship to support the charities.
Organising the Swimathon requires considerable effort and resources. Volunteers manage the majority of the work, while Trident Honda continues as the main sponsor for the ninth consecutive year, covering a substantial portion of the costs. The Rotary Club also welcomes additional corporate or individual sponsorship to help maximise the funds raised for local causes.
the Rotary Club of Woking, said: “Ten hours, six lanes, and hundreds of swimmers diving in to raise money for local causes. From school teams to local businesses, from groups of friends to solo swimmers, everyone’s welcome to take part — swimming in teams of six for an hour, side by side with others making a difference. Every length helps.”
Those interested in entering a team or providing sponsorship can contact Terry Smith on 01483 762832 or 07860 247017, or via email at [email protected]. More information is available at www.wokingrotary.co.uk
