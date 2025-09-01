Woking Lions Club has once again topped up the balance of funds for Woking's Citizens Advice Office in response to the continuing concerns over whether the elderly and residents "in need" will receive Government winter fuel allowances under the currently changing legislation.
Lions has continued this practice for more than 20 years, having donated more than £70,000 to help local people in need.
It has also helped the two Citizens Advice Offices in Addlestone and Camberley (Surrey Heath), which do not have local Lions Clubs, to keep them in funds for local residents of all ages struggling with fuel poverty and any other pressing needs.
Katrina Ford, who has only recently been appointed CEO of the Woking Citizens Advice office following the retirement after many years service of Lorraine Buchanan, was delighted to receive this donation as the autumn and winter months rapidly approach.
Having moved from another area, where she also dealt with the local Lions Club, Katrina said: "I am most grateful for all the financial support that Lions Clubs across the country have given over a number of years to Citizens Advice offices.”
As Woking Lions Club approaches its 50th anniversary, it is also interesting to note that more than 40 groups of local good causes and charities have been supported by the club over almost 50 years.
These range from the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance with more than £30,000 over the last 20-plus years, to the likes of York Road Project, local Scouts and Guides, Woking Community Hospital, Woking and Sam Beare Hospice and the yellow Bustler buses of Woking Community Transport, which transport those in need not only in the Woking area but also as far as Ashford and Guildford hospitals.
