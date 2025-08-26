Woking will once again take centre stage as the business heart of Surrey when Woking Means Business, the county’s longest running business expo, opens this autumn.
Presented by Woking Chamber of Commerce, the exhibition is unique in Surrey as the only local event to provide fully built stands complete with walls, fascias, name boards and lighting. This year, for the first time, the expo will be held in the brand-new Hilton Woking on Friday, November 7, from 9am to 3pm. The hotel’s impressive ballroom complex – the largest in Surrey – will host the event, with parking available directly outside. Hilton is also sponsoring the exhibition, alongside media partner Woking News & Mail.
Three quarters of exhibition space has already been booked by a wide range of companies spanning venue hire, IT, marketing, finance, law, HR, food, printing, web services and more. Among the newcomers this year is award-winning Woking firm Porky Whites, whose sausages are stocked in leading supermarkets across the UK. Visitors will be able to enjoy sample tastings at their stand.
Alongside the exhibition, attendees can take part in a full programme of meetings and seminars. Highlights include the ever-popular Breakfast Forum with Woking Borough Council Leader Ann-Marie Barker, Deputy Leader Cllr Dale Roberts, Beverley Kuchar and Woking MP Will Forster, introduced by Hilton General Manager Kelly Shrives-Wright. Seminar topics will cover artificial intelligence – from legal and financial perspectives – as well as health and wellbeing, meditation, and cyber security for small businesses.
For details on remaining stand availability, contact Paul Webster at [email protected] or Dave Peet, President of Woking Chamber of Commerce, at [email protected]. Dave is working with Paul on this year’s show following his recent early retirement from Menzies. Further information is also available at www.wokingmeansbusiness.com
