Presented by Woking Chamber of Commerce, the exhibition is unique in Surrey as the only local event to provide fully built stands complete with walls, fascias, name boards and lighting. This year, for the first time, the expo will be held in the brand-new Hilton Woking on Friday, November 7, from 9am to 3pm. The hotel’s impressive ballroom complex – the largest in Surrey – will host the event, with parking available directly outside. Hilton is also sponsoring the exhibition, alongside media partner Woking News & Mail.