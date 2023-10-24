A HANDSOME German shepherd with a love of footballs has the goal of making a perfect match with a lucky family.
Five-year-old Django is living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham while he searches for his forever home.
Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce said: “Django came to us after he was found abandoned at a property. After some TLC he is now ready to find his forever home.
“Although Django is a big boy, he is very sweet and will do almost anything for a treat.
“He is a smart dude and knows lots of basic commands.
“On the lead Django walks well. However, he can pull at times so will need owners capable of holding him on the lead.
“He can be vocal towards dogs on the lead, usually only if they are close by. For this reason we are looking for owners with experience of the breed or people willing to do lots of research on German shepherds before applying to home Django.
“He will need to be the only pet in his new home. Due to his exuberant nature, if there are children in the home it would be best if they are older teens.
“Django loves footballs, in fact any toy that he can play fetch with. So he will need a good supply of these in his new home.
“He can be anxious at times, so will require somebody at home with him to begin with, with the time he is left being increased as he settles in.
“Django may need refresher house training and car travel training. He would like a decent-sized, secure, private garden for off-lead play at home.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Django, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook.
Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.