A five-year-old female cat is looking for a new forever home after being removed from a home with too many cats for her owner to cope with. Mila is a black and white Domestic Short Hair.
“She is such a lovely young cat, she is a little shy, preferring to stay in her hidey bed,” said Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce. “But as soon as she meets you she absolutely loves to have a fuss made of her.
“Mila could potentially live with another cat, as long as it is a social, friendly cat who is older than her, and that slow, careful introductions are done to make sure that they will live happily together.
“She can live with junior age children as well, as long as they understand her timid nature.
“Owners need to know, Mila has a low, Grade 2, heart murmur, our vet doesn't see it causing any issues and it is not a problem now, however we can't guarantee it will never cause an issue.
“This lovely girl deserves her forever home.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Mila, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Please remember that application does not guarantee adoption.
The centre is unable to keep a waiting list. However, they are able to keep your application for up to three months to try and match you with another animal. You can also adopt dogs, horses and smaller animals such as rabbits.