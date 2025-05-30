Pennypot Day Nursery in Chobham is among the best UK workplaces as part of employee-owned Childbase Partnership, according to a national newspaper survey.
Childbase Partnership has been ranked "Top 10" in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work for 2025, highlighting its exceptional workplace culture and commitment to employee wellbeing.
Named alongside David Lloyd Clubs, Octopus Energy and Wingstop UK in the “Very Big Organisation” category, colleague feedback placed the early years experts top, based on in-depth survey analysis.
The evaluation included reward and recognition, empowerment and job satisfaction – with the organisation rating “Excellent” across the board.
With more than 2,300 colleagues, this is the latest accolade for Childbase Partnership, having recently topped Nursery World league tables for the second consecutive year for the quality of care and education throughout its 44 day nurseries in England, as well as celebrating the best staff retention rates in the company’s history.
Childbase Partnership CEO Emma Rooney said: “We feel incredibly proud to have secured a Top 10 place in the Sunday Times Best Place to Work list. As an employee-owned company, we believe that when our partners thrive, so do the families we support.
“Providing children with the best start in life begins with a team that feels valued, supported, and genuinely fulfilled in their work. We are committed to fostering an environment where our partners are inspired to deliver the highest standards of care and education.”
In addition to profit-sharing initiatives, which enable all colleagues to share in the company’s success through cash bonuses, benefits include partnership reward days. These allow colleagues to earn up to 20 extra paid days off per year, on top of their holiday allowance and bank holidays.
Colleagues with children enjoy a 75 per cent childcare discount, and other benefits include two free meals a day in nursery, private healthcare schemes and gym discounts.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.