Victoria Way in Woking has been closed once again following the discovery of a loose cladding panel on the Hilton Hotel.
Woking Town Council announced the closure of the A320 on Monday morning (January 27) for safety reasons, confirming that diversions were in place.
This is the latest closure of Victoria Way after the panels were dislodged in heavy storms. The busy road only reopened in mid-January after being shut for a number of weeks on December 18 last year.
In a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account, Woking Town Council said: "Due to a loose panel on the Hilton hotel, Victoria Way (A320) is currently closed, and a signed diversion is in place. Further information will be made available this afternoon."
The repeated closures have sparked frustration, with criticism directed at the Hilton's developers, Sir Robert McAlpine, for its failure to address the issue.
Woking MP Will Forster has written to the developers, voicing his concerns. He described the ongoing disruption as unacceptable, especially so close to Christmas when local businesses were already under strain.
“The town deserves better than this chaos,” he said. "The closure not only caused significant traffic delays but also dealt a blow to local businesses at a crucial time of year."
As the situation continues to unfold, residents and commuters alike are hoping for a permanent resolution to the problem.