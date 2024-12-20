Woking deserves better than panel chaos
After cladding failures on the Hilton hotel forced the latest closure of Victoria Way until at least mid-January, Woking MP Will Forster wrote to Neil Martin, chief executive of Sir Robert McAlpine, the design and build contractor for Victoria Square, demanding urgent action. The letter is reproduced here:
Dear Mr. Martin,
I am writing to express my anger and disappointment with Sir Robert McAlpine’s handling of the construction of the Hilton Hotel in Woking. The recent incident, where cladding panels fell from the building and led to the closure of Victoria Way, has caused chaos in our town. This disruption, just weeks before Christmas, has not only worsened traffic but also dealt a significant blow to local businesses at a crucial time of year.
This is not an isolated incident. Residents and businesses in Woking are still dealing with the consequences of previous issues with the hotel’s cladding. Your company’s repeated failures to ensure the safety and integrity of the building are unacceptable and have shaken public confidence in your work.
As Woking’s MP, I am demanding urgent action from Sir Robert McAlpine to:
- Publicly acknowledge and take responsibility for the failures that have led to these safety risks and disruptions.
- Implement immediate repairs and safety measures to ensure no further incidents occur.
- Provide a full, public explanation of why these problems have happened and what your company will do to prevent them in future.
Additionally, can you provide:
- A clear timeline for when the safety works will be completed and Victoria Way will reopen, as the ongoing closure is causing considerable disruption.
- Confirmation of whether compensation will be provided to local businesses that have been financially affected by the road closure.
This situation has caused significant harm to Woking, and your company must act swiftly to restore public trust and prevent further damage to our community. I intend to share this letter publicly.
I look forward to your response, which I also expect to be made public, addressing the points I have raised and detailing the steps you will take.
The residents and businesses of Woking deserve better. Now is the time for Sir Robert McAlpine to show accountability and take meaningful action.
Yours sincerely,
Will Forster MP Member of Parliament for Woking House of Commons