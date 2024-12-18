Victoria Way will remain closed until at least mid-January as problems with the Hilton hotel’s exterior cladding continue to dog Woking.
A spokesperson for Sir Robert McAlpine, the design and build contractor for Victoria Square, said: “Further to the damage caused by Storm Darragh to a number of exterior rainscreen panels on the hotel, Sir Robert McAlpine is working to secure the building.
“Victoria Way will need to remain closed until the works have been completed to ensure the safety of the residents, businesses and visitors of Woking.
“This is expected to last until mid-January and could be affected by adverse weather conditions.
“We understand the impact the closure of Victoria Way is causing on the town centre and residential road network at one of the busiest times of the year and apologise for the disruption.
“Our teams are committed to working through the holiday period and during weekends to ensure the necessary repairs are completed without delay.”
Victoria Way’s latest closure came on Saturday, 7 December when lower-level exterior panels were dislodged and further panels put at risk as Storm Darragh ripped through Woking. Video on social media showed loose panels on the Hilton swinging in the high winds.
There were no reported injuries, damage to vehicles or other buildings but an exclusion zone was created which remains in place.