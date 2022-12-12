LEGENDARY pantomime dame Peter Gordon is back on stage again for the umpteenth year in a row – and loving every minute of it.
This year, the former Eagle Radio presenter is playing Mary from the Dairy in Jack and the Beanstalk at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre.
In a break from performing, Peter answered some seasonal questions:
What’s special about pantomime for you? "The tradition, the colour, the family fun, the sheer ridiculousness of it all. I’ve been so lucky to be part of that for so many years. I did two runs in Woking at the New Victoria originally but I was born and grew up in Guildford, so to now be at amazing Yvonne Arnaud Theatre is the tops. It’s my 16th year at the venue."
How do you keep the enthusiasm and humour going through a long run? "Because it’s fun. Being able to perform in front of thousands through a run and make some early theatre memories for many is amazing. What’s not to love?"
What are your pantomime memories as a child? "I remember being taken to the Yvonne Arnaud in the ’70s at some point and seeing a panto… the dazzling colours and music. And here I am now all these years later on the theatre’s stage!"
How will you spend Christmas Day? "I’m very lucky, I have a very supportive family and my wife has been a ‘panto widow’ for many years. I’ll be with family for presents, food and probably a little snooze!"
What’s your favourite Christmas song? "Really difficult one this. Having been in radio for years, I pretty much know them all! Jona Lewie’s Stop the Cavalry (Wish I Was at Home for Christmas) and The Pretenders’ 2000 Miles are good, but I think I’d plump for Greg Lake’s I Believe in Father Christmas.
Peter is joined in Jack and the Beanstalk by Kit Hesketh-Harvey as Hendrix the Horrible and James Merry as Simon. BAFTA award-winning wildlife expert and TV presenter Steve Backshall lends his voice to The Giant.
Jack and the Beanstalk is at the Yvonne Arnaud until Sunday 8 January.