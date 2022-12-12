What’s special about pantomime for you? "The tradition, the colour, the family fun, the sheer ridiculousness of it all. I’ve been so lucky to be part of that for so many years. I did two runs in Woking at the New Victoria originally but I was born and grew up in Guildford, so to now be at amazing Yvonne Arnaud Theatre is the tops. It’s my 16th year at the venue."