Knaphill based Inspire Kitchens brought festive cheer to the community with their 'Win a Kitchen' competition.
The £15,000 prize includes a kitchen complete with NEFF appliances and quartz worktops. The competition was open to customers who placed their kitchen order before December 13.
Among the participants were Shobin and Sneha from West End, Woking, who placed their order in November. Sneha joked that winning would make the perfect early birthday present for her husband, but he remained sceptical, saying, "We never win anything."
Days before Christmas, Jamie Baker, owner of Inspire Kitchens, paid the couple a visit under the guise of resolving an invoice issue. To their astonishment, he revealed they had won the competition!
“This is the best Christmas present we could ever have received!" the couple said.