Litter bin provision across Surrey Heath has been improved through increased capacity and upgraded bins.
In high-traffic areas across the borough, dog waste bins and smaller litter bins have been replaced with larger, more effective closed-top litter bins to increase capacity, reduce litter spread and better manage waste.
As part of Phase 1, 230 bins have been upgraded, including the removal of 120 dedicated dog waste bins. Residents can now dispose of dog waste in any litter bin throughout the borough.
Phase 2 of the project will see dual waste recycling bins being installed in Camberley town and village centres, and will take place between now and March 2025.
Surrey Heath has more than 900 public bins which the council are responsible for, including on-street bins and those in our parks and greenspaces. The litter bin improvement project will result in 17,000 litres of additional waste capacity across the borough, plus improved recycling facilities.
The project was driven by the Executive’s Short Term Action Plan objective to improve litter bin provision across the borough and reduce littering.
Surrey Heath portfolio holder for net zero, environment and leisure, Cllr Morgan Rise said: "The new bins will offer greater capacity for waste collection, reducing the likelihood of litter being scattered by the wind or spread by animals.
"The dual waste recycling bins have separate sections for general waste and recycling to encourage greater recycling, helping to meet our environmental objectives and making waste disposal more convenient and accessible.
"The increased capacity will be achieved through a reduced number of bins overall, which will also lead to lower bin collection costs.”
The council is working with partners Joint Waste Solutions and Glendale on the scheme, which has been funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund at no cost to the council.