A Woking teenager is rapidly making a name for herself in karting and already has her sights set on a career with Mercedes.
Fifteen-year-old Nina Ferreira started karting in April last year when she joined the TeamSport Farnborough Race Academy. She soon reached the advanced level and, having finished the academy, started qualifying for the British Indoor Karting Championships.
She progressed to outdoor karting at Daytona Sandown Park, where she quickly became a regular among the top five finishers.
In September last year she competed in a round of the Club100 Evo Championship at Rye House to gain experience for the championship this year.
Nina’s school, Wellington College, created an F24 car called “The Beef” for the Greenpower Trust Racing Championship, the car qualifying sixth out of more than 100 cars for the international final at the famous Goodwood Motorsport Circuit.
This month Nina tackled the national championships at Shenington, in Banbury, Oxfordshire, in which she was the only girl in her group to race against eight boys. It proved a great experience, especially as the wet weather proved another test for her skills.
“The first Formula One driver I heard of was Lewis Hamilton, and when I started watching the sport in 2021 Mercedes were the team I wanted to follow,” Nina said.
“Outside of Formula One I have always loved their cars. Working for Mercedes one day and designing their cars has been something I have wanted to do ever since I started this karting and engineering journey.”