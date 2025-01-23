Why won’t our MP
speak to me?
At the time of writing, I am still awaiting a response from our MP, Will Forster, asking him to explain why he abstained on a vote to have an independent inquiry into grooming gangs.
The victims of these heinous child rape gangs deserve honesty, and they deserve the truth.
Victims campaigner Dame Jasvinder Sanghera said she “fully supported' a public inquiry” - and warned that rape and abuse of young girls by gangs of men was still continuing.
Since, the Government has announced limited local inquiries with limited funding. I understand that the previous inquiry only looked at six towns – and this week, a report has uncovered a shocking 50 towns in a report detailing the extent of child exploitation across the country, where criminal gangs have been exploiting vulnerable young people.
The report has raised alarm over the scale of abuse, highlighting the urgent need for government action to combat this growing crisis.
All MPs, regardless of political party, need to be held to account for their voting record. Why choose to abstain on this important matter? Why not vote in favour – or indeed, against?
Sitting on the fence is always the worst of all worlds. Perhaps Mr Forster could reply to my email, or address it in a future News and Mail column but I'm not holding out hope.
Josh Brown
Woking resident
Thank you, Trish
I was so delighted to read your review on the retirement of RSM's Trish Turner "Light Bulb Queen switches off after 17 years", as I have always extolled the absolute efficiency, friendly advice and repairs carried out by the Knaphill branch of RSM, which is second to none in perfect customer service.
I met Trish when I was going blind and she showed me such kindness and consideration. I would like to share with you all that I was blessed with a miracle from Frimley Park Hospital, where the most incredible lady surgeon saved my sight.
More recently, I had to phone RSM for a piece of hose for my cleaner; she found it in a twinkling of an eye and told me she had read most of my books, which illustrate my faith in getting healed.
I asked her not to leave as she seemed irreplaceable amongst that wonderful crew of male staff – Steve, Malcolm, Oliver, Adam, they all excel in manners of a bygone age.
We have to remember at this time that service to customers needs to be patient and not brusque. I would always put RSM top of my list headed "Service not too much trouble" as the manners and gentleness for all customers are absolutely outstanding.
Not too long ago, they found me a new fridge/freezer to fill a difficult space.
Now that I know Trish is a gardener and that I am doing journalism on herbs she will be invited to take roots and cuttings when the sun shines.
Thank you, dear Trish, for your amazing efficiency and gentle manner.
I used to enjoy sitting and waiting for when I could talk to you.
Thanking you all very gratefully.
Pearl A Coleman
Woking