Local rivals Sheerwater FC and Knaphill FC united on the football pitch at the Eastwood Centre last Saturday to raise money for the Woking & Sam Beare Hospice.
There were two trophies on offer - the Dave Taylor Shield for the winners of the match, and the Maz Bristow Memorial Trophy for the man of the match - which are held until the next time the sides meet.
Dave Taylor’s three sons Danny, Timmy and Luke have all played for both clubs, with Danny lining up for Knaphill in their latest meeting. Maz Bristow was a long-standing Sheerwater supporter and volunteer.
Knaphill won 5-1 to take home the Dave Taylor Shield and their striker Ross Murdoch carried off the Maz Bristow Memorial Trophy following a superb hat-trick for the visitors.
Lynford Sackey gave Knaphill the lead before Alfie Burton equalised for Sheerwater. Murdoch restored Knaphill’s lead just before half-time and extended their advantage to 4-1 before Ben Mitchell made it five in stoppage time of this Combined Counties League Premier Division South game.
Fundraising efforts for the Woking & Sam Beare Hospice included bucket collections, a raffle and a cake stall.
The joint memorial fundraising games began after Maz Bristow died on June 24, 2022. Sheerwater turned their February 2023 Combined Counties home match with Knaphill into a tribute to her, with raffles and an auction featuring a shirt signed by Belgium international Eden Hazard.
On July 31, 2023, her widower Tony Bristow - who donated the man of the match trophy - presented a cheque for £5,256.96 to the hospice’s community fundraiser Sam Jones.
Speaking at that first cheque presentation, Sheerwater secretary Trevor Wenden said: “Maz was such a special lady, as was proved by the number of people from the club’s past and present who attended the game. It truly was wonderful to see.”
