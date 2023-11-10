Woking Town Twinning Association (WTTA) was delighted to host a visit from children from Le Plessis-Robinson Football Club, whose town in France has been twinned with Woking for more than 30 years.
The football tournament, at Hermitage School, also included teams from West Byfleet Junior and Barnsbury Primary schools.
On a sunny afternoon the six-a-side final was a typical cup tie fought out by Hermitage and Le Plessis, who rallied from two goals down at half-time to level the game and then score the golden goal to win the trophy.
The Most Effort Trophy was presented to Hermitage’s Thomson Lake for his acrobatic saves and bravery, and a special mention also for Le Plessis striker Anton, who was awarded top goalscorer after finding the net nine times.
Thanks are due to Clare Spire, executive headteacher, and Emma Beavan from Hermitage, Debs Mallinson and Gary Schofield, the referee, from West Byfleet and Ruth Kidd from Barnsbury, who all gave up their time to run the tournament.
WTTA also expressed its thanks to Nigel Chapman from In Stitches, Woodham Lane, who gave a special commemorative printed T-shirt to all 37 children who participated in the tournament, to Dennis from Sports of Addlestone who provided engraved medals as a memento of the occasion, and to Max Quest from Wishel Tennis Club, who supplied rackets and balls for the visitors to play some tennis while in Woking.
Connor Laing at Woking Football Club provided a tour of The Laithwaite Community Stadium and the French children appreciated the main stand and a chance to buy some club merchandise.
Tahir Masud, from WTTA, said: “We hope this event will be the start of many visits by young people from our twin towns of Le Plessis-Robinson and Rastatt in Germany.
“It will help to foster closer links to ensure that town twinning continues to thrive.”