Hundreds joined a vigil for murdered 10-year-old Sara Sharif in Horsell on Sunday evening.
The vigil, at the property on Hammond Road where Sara’s body was found in August last year, was observed in respectful silence by a multi-cultural gathering of all ages.
An impromptu memorial grew on the driveway of the semi-detached house as young and old placed lighted candles, soft toys and flowers around a lightbox bearing the words "Remember Sara" above a heart motif. Balloons carrying messages of love and remembrance were attached to a gatepost.
Three members of Sara's family were last week found guilty over her death after years of horrific abuse.
Her father Urfan Sharif and stepmother Beinash Batool were found guilty of her murder and her uncle Faisal Malik was convicted of causing or allowing her death.
Arqi Iqra, who had done much to raise awareness of the vigil, said: “For everyone who lit a candle from home, made a prayer and to those who came today and laid a rose, lit a candle and joined us in our two minutes of deep thought of remembering Sara alone, whether from home or at Hammond Road, a big 'thank you'.
"I hope Sara knows how very loved she was. A statistic she is not; a beautiful little girl she is.
"Alone I cannot do much, but together in unity we can do a lot. May a legacy begin where this happens. Never again."
Jane, one of many more to record her thoughts on social media, added: “It was an emotional union of people from all walks of life, colour, creed and religion but we stood together in memory of Sara and the tragic loss of her young life by those that should be her protectors.
"There are huge questions too regarding the professional entities that should have looked after her welfare.
"May Sara start a legacy that changes are made."