Frimley Health Chief Executive Lance McCarthy has written an open letter to the public about how they can help reduce pressure on hospitals.
In his letter, he says: “Our emergency departments are currently experiencing significant pressure, which in turn affects the entire patient care pathway across our hospitals. The situation calls for your understanding and help so we can care for our patients in the most appropriate way.
“First and foremost, I urge you to consider the most appropriate healthcare services for your needs. In an emergency or life-threatening situation, please call 999 or come to one of our emergency departments. If you are facing a non-life-threatening issue, please make the most of services such as your local pharmacy, GP, NHS111 online, phoning 111, or urgent care centres.
“Equally important is ensuring that when you or a loved one are ready to be discharged from our care, you are fully prepared to return home. This preparation is crucial not only for your recovery but also for the efficient operation of our hospitals. We encourage families to engage with our staff regarding discharge plans and any support needed at home.
“Our dedicated staff are here to assist you every step of the way. They are working tirelessly under challenging conditions, and your respect and patience towards them makes a significant difference.Your cooperation not only aids in your own health journey but also supports fellow patients who need immediate attention.
“Thank you for your understanding and support during this demanding time.”