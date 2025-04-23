Researchers at Frimley Health have recruited the first patient in the UK for a new study treating thyroid eye disease (TED).
The ARGX-113-2301 trial involves a weekly injection of the drug Efgartigimod, designed to reduce antibodies thought to trigger the disease.
“TED can affect your life in many adverse ways, from things as simple as watching TV or reading, to affecting your ability to work and to drive,” said Anuradha Jayaprakasam, consultant ophthalmologist and principal investigator for the research study at the Trust. “In the most severe cases, it can lead to visual loss, if left untreated.”
Treatment with the new trial is once a week for 24 weeks, the medication delivered with a prefilled syringe.
Study participants will be trained on how to administer the treatment by the research team for their first few doses in clinic, and then have the option to take it home if they are happy with the process.
If the trial is successful it could offer a more tailored therapy by providing flexible dosing options of the serum.
The patient recruitment puts Frimley Health at the forefront of this global research project. There are eight centres set up to run the ARGX-113-2301 trial in the UK, and it is being studied around the world.
Symptoms of TED include bulging eyes, redness, swelling and pain, and double or blurry vision. It can also change a sufferer’s physical appearance to the point of affecting mental health, leading to feelings of depression and a loss of self-worth.
“The drug has the potential to impact on all aspects of the disease, including the appearance changes, and potentially prevent the disease advancing to the level of sight loss,” said Dr Jayaprakasam.
“It is a great motivation for me to be involved in work that could change the course of the disease for many of our patients.”