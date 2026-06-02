Pupils from three Horsell schools came together for a special design and technology project designed to support children preparing for the move to junior school.
The collaboration between Horsell Infant School, Horsell C of E Junior School and Woking High School brought together children from different stages of education for a hands-on learning experience centred around designing and building “a chair for a bear”.
Led by the Year 3 team at Horsell Junior School, the event welcomed Year 2 pupils from Horsell Infant School for a creative workshop where each child brought in their own teddy bear from home.
The youngsters were challenged to design and build a chair that was strong, sturdy and the correct size for their favourite teddy, encouraging them to think carefully about structure, balance and materials.
The session began with pupils planning and sketching their ideas before moving on to the construction stage. Using card, tape and a range of other materials, the children worked collaboratively to turn their designs into finished products.
The room was filled with excitement as children helped one another with tricky stages of construction and proudly showcased their completed chairs at the end.
Staff and students from Woking High School’s Design and Technology department also joined the workshop.
Organisers said the project helped strengthen links between the three schools while also helping children feel more confident about future transitions from infant school to junior school, and eventually secondary school.
The event proved a huge success, with pupils remaining engaged and enthusiastic throughout the session.
One child said: “This is the best learning ever!” while another added: “I look forward to joining Horsell Junior School already!”
The schools said the collaboration highlighted the value of partnership working and the positive impact of practical, hands-on learning experiences for children of all ages.
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