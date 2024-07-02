AS part of their Take Action theme this term 1st Horsell Rainbows have been undertaking a series of different tasks and activities to explore what goes on in their community and what we can all do to help out others in need.
“On Monday 24 June, we went on a village walk around Horsell to say ‘thank you’ to our community shops and businesses,” said Jessica Robertson and Lisa Hippolyte, 1st Horsell Rainbows leaders.
“Our girls have always loved doing arts and crafts activities and getting creative so as part of this activity the girls designed cards which they handed out.
“We visited Pets Corner, Prince and Sons Family Butchers, Post Office, Seymours Estate Agents, Co-op and Boz’s Fruit and Veg shop. Everybody was very grateful for the cards and the Rainbows loved meeting members of our community and finding out what part they play in serving Horsell residents.
“The girls’ highlight of the trip was going into Seymours to see the team and look around at all the houses that were for sale. Sorry, mums and dads!
“This was also a chance for the Rainbows to find out the different types of sponsorship Seymours provides for Guiding and Horsell.
“After we had finished at Seymours we headed to Boz’s, where they opened their cards and the girls were able to pick any fruit that they wanted, which they ate happily on the way home.
“Our village walk was thoroughly enjoyed by leaders and Rainbows, and as a unit we wanted to share the importance of giving thanks and recognising our community. Without them we would not be able to live our daily lives.
“So a massive ‘thank you’ to everybody who serves the Horsell community and we would like to encourage younger children and adults to take part in activities like this.“