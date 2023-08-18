Police have released a further update on their investigation into the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Hammond Road, Horsell.
The statement, released at around 6.15pm on Friday, read:
"Our investigation remains ongoing following the tragic death of the 10-year-old girl in Woking, who we can now identify as Sara Sharif.
"Police were called to an address in Hammond Road, Woking, at around 2.50am on Thursday (10 August), following a 999 call, which was made by a man identifying himself as Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif. This call was made from Pakistan.
"On arrival, Sara was found dead inside the property. It is believed that Sara lived at this address.
"Sara’s mother was informed and continues to be supported by specially trained officers.
"An investigation, led by Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Major Crime Team, was launched to establish the circumstances of Sara's death and this remains ongoing.
"As a result, officers identified three people they would like to speak to as part of the ongoing investigation into Sara’s death.
"These people have been identified as Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, 28.
"It is believed Urfan travelled to Islamabad, Pakistan, in company with his partner and his brother on Wednesday, 9 August. There were five children with them aged between a year and 13 years old.
"Our enquiries remain ongoing to locate them and we are continuing to work with international agencies, including Interpol, the National Crime Agency and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to progress our enquiries with the Pakistani authorities.
"We are also working with our local partners in Surrey to progress the safeguarding review.
"We are also liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service.
"The death has also been reported to HM Coroner.
"The post-mortem examination, which took place last Tuesday afternoon (15 August), did not establish the cause of Sara’s death and further tests are being carried out. There is no timeframe for how long these tests will take.
"The post-mortem did, however, reveal that Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries, which are likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time.
"Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police Major Crime Team, said: “Firstly, on behalf of Surrey Police, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences following Sara’s tragic death. Our thoughts are with her mother at this difficult time. We also fully appreciate the impact this devastating incident will have had within the local community.
“While the post-mortem has not provided us with an established cause of death at this time, the fact that we now know that Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries over a sustained and extended period has significantly changed the nature of our investigation, and we have widened the timescale of the focus of our enquiry.
“As a result, we are trying to piece together a picture of Sara’s lifestyle but we cannot do this without the public’s help.
“That is why we are appealing for anyone who knew Sara, had any form of contact with her, or has any other information about her, no matter how insignificant it might seem, to come forward as soon as possible."
Det Supt Chapman said: “In the meantime, I would like to reassure you that we are doing everything possible, including working with our partners and international agencies, to ensure that those responsible for Sara’s tragic and untimely death are brought to justice.”
If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please contact police via their information portal - https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4523K72-PO2
Alternatively, you can report information by quoting Operation Unison via:
- Webchat on website https://www.surrey.police.uk/
- Our online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
If you do not wish to speak to police you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.