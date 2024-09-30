A HORSELL healthcare worker has helped raise more than £4,000 for Evelina London Children’s Hospital, one of the largest providers of children’s services in the capital.
Beverley Magowan joined three colleagues from Beach ward at Evelina London, which is part of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, in tackling a 160-ft abseil down the side of St Thomas’ Hospital, just across the Thames from Big Ben.
“I’ve lived in Woking for more than 20 years – I have children at Woking High School – and worked on Beach ward for about the same time," Beverley said. "We’re a large ward which cares for children needing short admissions but also those with kidney and bladder problems from birth.
“We carry out kidney transplants on people under 18, and I also care for dialysis patients who are waiting for kidney transplants. It is an amazing place to work and be part of.
“I was approached about the abseil and I have the attitude that if I am going to do it I’ll do it properly. Hence I dressed up as a crab, which is all about us being Beach ward.
“Another mum advised me to use a back pack as the frame, so I went on Horsell Wire to appeal for all the parts. I was given some wheels from the Horsell bike man, mesh from a local builder, piping and bubble wrap as the community came together to support me. I’m really humbled by that.
“Then I had sponsorship from Fields, Seymours, Ashley Garden services and parents from Chobham Rugby Club, as well as Guildford Thunder korfball team and neighbours. I’m extremely grateful for all the support.”
Then, though, there was the small matter of getting the crab outfit up to London on the day.
“It was a challenge walking sideways through the woods on Wheatsheaf Common – the crab wouldn’t fit in a car – then trying to manoeuvre myself through the gates and onto a train at the station.
“There was a great atmosphere at the hospital. We were taken up to the roof but I was a bit worried in case I couldn’t fit into the lift!
“The view was spectacular, absolutely stunning. The climbing crew helped me over the scaffolding and to attach a rope to my harness. I was nervous now, it was a long way down.
“I lowered myself slowly, and as I went down I could see patients and nurses on the wards waving at me and smiling,
“It all went so quickly, like a dream now. It was certainly worth it, and the more money we can raise the better for our children and families to help improve their lives.
"I am so grateful, as is everyone on Beach, for all the support we have received from individuals, businesses and the local community. So many Horsell people were part of this adventure, helping make the crab and also support by sponsoring me."