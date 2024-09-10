A care home in Woking welcomed more than 40 furry paws as part of National Hug A Hound Day.
On September 9, residents, family members and staff at Caring Homes’ Horsell Lodge had visits from more than a dozen dogs. Residents cooked up home-made dog treats for the hungry guests and the eager canines gave many woofs of appreciation.
The ‘whole home activity’, which supports complete inclusivity. Meant that residents who weren’t well enough to leave their rooms also had the option of individual dog visitors. It was organised and hosted by wellbeing lead Rachel Saunders.
She said: “We ensured that as part of our ‘whole home dignity first process’, even those residents unable to leave their rooms would be included if they wanted to be.
“We are always looking for new ways to be part of what’s happening out in the community or to bring the community to us!”
“Dogs bring so much pleasure and therapy to our residents that this was a way to give back to them and show our appreciation, and having residents bake the dog biscuits added another dimension to the event."
The day was such a success that several Horsell Lodge residents have requested that it become a regular event, with a Christmas dog affair in the works.
If you can donate around half an hour of your time (and have a dog). Give the team a call as they would love to have you join them at the next one. Call them on 01483 713850.