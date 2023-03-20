FOLLOWING a 10-year absence, hmv is set to open a new store in Woking, creating nine new jobs.
The music and entertainment retailer will be opening a 3,982 sq ft store at 46-47 Jubilee Mall in Peacocks on Friday 31 March, with opening days deals including a free goodie bag for the first 25 customers to make a purchase.
Opening in the former Topshop unit, the new hmv will have 3,000 different vinyl albums and 2,700 different CDs for music fans to browse. The shop will also stock close to 3,000 films and TV shows on 4K Ultra HD, Blu Ray and DVD, as well as more than 2,500 pop culture products and 300 different t-shirt designs.
Local musicians and bands who want to get gig experience in-store can contact staff for details on how to perform.
“hmv has a long history of offering performances from grassroots artists and bands in its stores through the hmv Live & Local programme and we’re looking forward to continuing this tradition in Woking, showcasing some of the best talent the area has to offer,” said Phil Halliday, hmv managing director.
So far, the hmv Live & Local programme has seen more than 1,000 gigs performed in stores nationwide.
Councillor Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council said: “ 'Community’ is at the heart of what Victoria Place stands for, and the addition of hmv is no exception to that.
“Their arrival alongside a series of leading brands that have committed to the destination since its launch last March is evidence of our dedication to supporting consumer needs and revitalising the town centre. We are proud of Victoria Place’s sustained success and look forward to seeing it continue to evolve as an enticing and diverse retail and leisure destination in the heart of Surrey.”
The Peacocks Centre was recently bought out of administration by the Arora Group, a private company with interests in property, construction and hotels.
Sanjay Arora, chief operating officer and head of property at Arora, said: “We are thrilled to have hmv joining the Peacocks Centre. As the proud new owners of the centre, we look forward to welcoming in many more brands such as hmv to enhance the customer’s shopping experience and to make Woking a desirable choice for shoppers.”
The news of hmv also follows the recent announcement that Lark London, the independent lifestyle boutique, is opening in Woking, the brand’s first store outside the capital.