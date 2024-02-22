Surrey's NHS is warning of widespread disruption caused by upcoming junior doctors' strikes from February 24 to 28.
The strike, involving the British Medical Association (BMA) and Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA), may impact routine services and planned operations.
Amid the ongoing high demand for healthcare services, exacerbated by winter challenges and reduced staff levels during the strikes, Surrey's NHS urges residents to use services responsibly.
Health leaders emphasise the potential disruption to routine services and some planned procedures, but advise people to still seek urgent medical help when needed.
Dr Charlotte Canniff from Surrey Heartlands Health and Care Partnership said: “This will be the tenth period of industrial action by junior doctors so we have well-rehearsed plans in place to manage periods of disruption, working together across health and care organisations – but services are already extremely busy so we expect the coming days to be challenging as work together to keep essential services running with fewer staff.”
During the last strike on January 3, 2024, more than 500 junior doctors in the Surrey Heartlands region participated, causing more than 2,500 routine appointments and planned procedures to be rescheduled.
Despite the disruptions, Surrey's NHS encourages people to access health advice through pharmacies, GP practices, walk-in centers, the NHS App, and NHS 111 for urgent health advice.
They emphasise the use of 999 and A&E only for serious or life-threatening conditions.