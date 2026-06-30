Many of my blogs are inspired by the concerns clients bring into the therapy room.
Recently, a recurring theme has been digital stress — the mental and emotional strain caused by excessive screen use. Alongside this, I am seeing a rise in ADHD-related worries.
It makes me question whether our growing dependence on screens, and our shrinking connection with nature and human relationships, is contributing to these challenges.
For many young people, it is now far more common to spend hours gaming or scrolling than to spend meaningful time outdoors.
This shift affects attention, mood, sleep and overall brain wellbeing.
The encouraging news is that small, intentional changes can make a profound difference. Here are practical steps to help reduce screen time and strengthen your brain:
Begin a gentle digital detox: Start by reducing screen time gradually rather than attempting a sudden cut-off. Put your phone away during meals and at least an hour before bedtime. If possible, leave your phone in another room at night — close enough to hear in an emergency but far enough to avoid the temptation to scroll. This simple boundary protects your nervous system and improves sleep.
Read before bedtime: Swap evening screen time for reading. A physical book calms the nervous system, slows the mind and prepares the brain for restorative sleep. This small ritual signals to your body that it is time to unwind.
Practise gratitude before sleep: Once the lights are out, take a moment to practise gratitude. This strengthens emotional resilience and supports brain health. Mentally list the positive moments from your day — a warm cup of tea, a kind conversation, the softness of your duvet. These micro-moments shift the brain toward calm and contentment.
Nourish your gut for better brain health: Science increasingly shows that gut health and brain health are deeply connected. Eat plenty of fibre, fruit, vegetables, whole grains, seeds and herbs, and drink water generously. A healthy gut microbiome boosts energy, improves sleep and supports cognitive function.
Choose people over screens: Instead of withdrawing into your room with a device, reach out to others. Call a friend, meet a family member or join a group activity. Human connection strengthens the brain, lifts mood and reduces loneliness.
Take up creative hobbies: Music, art, writing, gardening and other creative activities calm the mind and stimulate brain development. They offer a healthy alternative to passive scrolling and help restore balance.
Try brain-boosting exercises: Puzzles, memory games and learning a new skill or language stretch the brain and increase neuroplasticity. They keep the mind sharp and engaged.
Experiment with meditation: There is strong scientific evidence that regular meditation strengthens and calms the brain. Even a few minutes a day can improve focus, emotional balance and sleep. Explore meditation for beginners as a gentle starting point.
In summary, reducing screen time is less about restriction and more about reclaiming your attention. By weaving these practices into daily life, you create space for more energy, clarity, joy and balance.
This is how you nurture a healthier, calmer and more vibrant version of yourself.
For more information, visit www.aumconsultancy.co.uk (wellbeing services), www.hansapankhania.com (books) or text 07888 747438.
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