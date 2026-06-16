Surrey Heath MP Al Pinkerton has vowed to fight plans to build the new Frimley Park Hospital on land at Pine Ridge Golf Club.
His comments came after Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust identified the golf course site as its preferred location for the replacement hospital.
Dr Pinkerton warned the proposal raises serious concerns over infrastructure, traffic and the loss of green space.
"I completely object to this proposal," he said.
"We need a new hospital, but the Frimley Fuel Allotments is the wrong site, in the wrong place, and without adequate infrastructure upgrades for its effective delivery."
The MP said patients, staff and residents deserved a modern hospital but argued the proposal risked placing additional pressure on local roads and creating disruption for nearby communities.
He also questioned how transport, access and utility improvements needed to support the development would be funded.
"The essential transport, access and utility upgrades needed to make this site safe and workable have not been shown to have been properly costed or budgeted for," he said.
"I have been told those costs would have to come from the New Hospital Programme contingency fund. That is deeply concerning.
"Contingency funding should be for genuine unforeseen contingencies, not known infrastructure requirements that should have been central to the site selection process from day one.
"That is no way to start a £1.8 billion hospital relocation."
Dr Pinkerton called on the Government and Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust to publish the evidence behind the site selection process, including the criteria used to assess alternative locations and the costs associated with each option.
"The site selection process remains opaque," he said.
"I have not seen evidence that alternative sites have been properly tested against the full cost of making them deliverable.
"If the case for the Frimley Fuel Allotments is strong, the Government and Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust should publish the evidence."
The MP said he had repeatedly sought answers from ministers and requested a meeting with the Health Secretary but had yet to receive one.
He urged the Health Secretary to visit the site and meet residents affected by the proposal.
"Residents deserve to know exactly how this decision was reached," he said.
"I will fight this proposal, press for full transparency, and stand with residents to protect the Frimley Fuel Allotments."
The announcement marks the first significant political opposition to the trust's preferred site for the new hospital, which is intended to replace the ageing Frimley Park Hospital building.
NHS chiefs insisted the site was the best location for the new hospital.
Lance McCarthy, chief executive of Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is about creating a hospital that local people can rely on - not just today, but for generations to come.
“A new Frimley Park Hospital will mean safer buildings, modern facilities and an environment that helps our staff deliver the very best care.”
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