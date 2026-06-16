Plans for a new Frimley Park Hospital have taken a major step forward after health chiefs identified their preferred site for the replacement facility.
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has announced that its proposed location for the new hospital is part of the land currently occupied by Pine Ridge Golf Club near Frimley.
The trust has also launched a public engagement exercise, inviting residents, patients and staff to comment on the proposals before any final decisions are made.
The new hospital is needed because large parts of the existing Frimley Park Hospital were built using reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), a material now known to present long-term safety challenges.
Under the proposals, the trust would acquire 55 acres of land from the 265-acre site owned by local charity Frimley Fuel Allotments.
Health bosses stressed that no final decision has been made and the land has not been purchased. An agreement is in place to allow further technical assessments and public engagement to take place while plans are developed.
The proposed site was selected following an assessment of 18 locations within a five-mile radius of the existing hospital.
If approved, the new hospital would provide modern emergency, inpatient and maternity care in a purpose-built setting designed to support safe, high-quality care.
Most outpatient, diagnostic and community appointments would continue to be provided from the existing Frimley Park site, where facilities have already been upgraded and are unaffected by RAAC.
The project forms part of the Government's New Hospital Programme, with Frimley Park Hospital included in the first wave of schemes because of the presence of RAAC. Main construction is expected to begin between 2028 and 2029.
Lance McCarthy, chief executive of Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is about creating a hospital that local people can rely on - not just today, but for generations to come.
“A new Frimley Park Hospital will mean safer buildings, modern facilities and an environment that helps our staff deliver the very best care.
“The benefits go beyond the hospital itself. As we build, we want local people to share in what we're creating, through apprenticeships, support for local businesses and investment in skills and training, so that communities across Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire feel the benefit directly. This is a chance to bring lasting jobs and growth to the area, alongside better healthcare.
“We know how much people care about Frimley Park, and that's why today's announcement is just the beginning. We're looking forward to working with our communities to shape the future of their hospital together.”
Caroline Hutton, deputy chief executive and senior responsible officer for the new hospital, said: “This proposal is more than just building a hospital. It’s an opportunity to create a legacy and transform local healthcare services, and it is fully aligned to the NHS 10-year plan for health, including working with health and care partners to provide more care closer to home and in our communities.
“We are working collaboratively with the national New Hospital Programme, NHS Thames Valley Integrated Care Board and our partners across the system. We are grateful for all the input and support we have received in reaching this milestone and we look forward to engaging with our communities to help shape local care together.
“We'd also like to thank the Trustees of Frimley Fuel Allotments for their constructive engagement throughout this process. As custodians of the land, they have worked closely and patiently with all parties, under a confidentiality agreement, to help us explore the potential for a new hospital that could bring significant, lasting benefits to local communities.”
Karin Smyth, Minister of State for Health, said: “It’s great to see Frimley Park moving a step closer, with a proposed site now identified for the new hospital. This is an important milestone in delivering a modern, state-of-the-art facility for local people, and the trust will now be working closely with the community as plans take shape.
“We inherited crumbling hospitals that were not fit for purpose, including those built using dangerous RAAC material. Projects like this demonstrate the real change being delivered by the government’s record investment as we rebuild the NHS.
“There is more work ahead, but this important milestone in our New Hospital Programme shows this government is turning the tide on decades of underfunding to build a healthcare system fit for the future.”
The trust, working with NHS Thames Valley Integrated Care Board, will now hold public meetings, surveys, focus groups and targeted engagement with people living near the proposed site.
A planning application for the new hospital is expected to be submitted in autumn 2027. National approvals and detailed business cases will also be required before construction can begin.
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