In the first, the food is grown by a farmer under financial pressure, relying on chemicals to boost productivity. The produce travels long distances, sits in warehouses and eventually lands on supermarket shelves surrounded by stressed shoppers rushing through their day. When I bring it home, it often sits in the fridge for days. I cook it while multitasking, trying to finish chores, and sometimes eat it in front of the news, absorbing stories of conflict and crisis. When I think about it this way, I can’t help but question the vibrations I’m consuming along with the meal.