For most of my life, I believed food was simply a mix of proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins and minerals.
But a recent episode of the Think Right podcast featuring Sister Shivani Verma from the Brahma Kumaris shifted something in me.
I was struck by the idea that food carries not only physical nourishment but also emotional and environmental vibrations absorbed throughout its journey. That realisation has changed the way I look at every meal I eat.
I’ve always known food is energy, yet I had never considered that it might also hold the emotional imprint of the people and places it passes through.
According to this philosophy, every morsel carries vibrations from multiple sources: the farmer who grows it, the soil it grows in, the conditions under which it is harvested, the journey it takes across countries, the supermarket worker who stacks it and even the cashier who scans it.
Once the food reaches my home, it continues to absorb the energy of how I store it, how I cook it and the environment in which I finally sit down to eat.
To understand this better, I imagined two contrasting scenarios.
In the first, the food is grown by a farmer under financial pressure, relying on chemicals to boost productivity. The produce travels long distances, sits in warehouses and eventually lands on supermarket shelves surrounded by stressed shoppers rushing through their day. When I bring it home, it often sits in the fridge for days. I cook it while multitasking, trying to finish chores, and sometimes eat it in front of the news, absorbing stories of conflict and crisis. When I think about it this way, I can’t help but question the vibrations I’m consuming along with the meal.
The second scenario feels entirely different. Here, I imagine food grown organically — perhaps even in my own garden — or purchased from local, ethical producers. I cook it soon after buying it, in a calm environment, with the intention of nourishing myself or my family. I eat without screens, paying attention to taste and texture, offering gratitude. The vibrations in this meal feel conscious, positive and healing.
Reflecting on these two possibilities has made me realise how far modern life has drifted from mindful eating. Quick-commerce delivery, fast-paced kitchens and the pressure on food workers to prioritise speed over care mean many meals are prepared without any connection between the cook and the consumer.
While I can’t change the entire food industry, I can change my own habits. I’m learning to read labels more carefully, choose local or organic produce when possible, reduce plastic packaging and cook with intention rather than urgency.
I’m also experimenting with mindful eating practices — pausing before a meal, offering a positive affirmation and removing negative distractions.
When you take your next morsel, consider whether you are consuming only nutrients or also worry, stress, haste, plastic, pain, love, peace, calm, compassion, healing and nourishment.
I’m beginning to see food not just as fuel but as a carrier of conscious energy affecting body, mind and soul.
What you can do:
1. Reflect on the food journey by considering the distance, labour and emotions your food may have absorbed.
2. Practice mindful shopping by reading labels, choosing fewer processed items and supporting ethical producers.
3. Choose mindfully by selecting local, organic or ethically produced food whenever possible.
4. Reduce plastic.
5. Cook with intention by creating a calm atmosphere and adding love.
6. Pause before eating – be aware of your emotions and be calm.
7. Eat without distractions – soft music rather than news carrying negative stories.
8. Offer gratitude for your food and bless everyone who made the meal possible.
9. Nourish body, mind and soul by seeing each meal as a carrier of positive energy, not just nutrients.
For more information, visit www.aumconsultancy.co.uk (wellbeing services), www.hansapankhania.com (books) or text 07888 747438.
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