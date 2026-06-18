Woking Leisure Centre welcomed more than 1,000 visitors to its community fun day on 14 June as part of celebrations to mark the facility's 50th anniversary.
Managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Woking Borough Council, the event brought together residents of all ages to enjoy a wide range of activities, while showcasing the centre's recently completed £1.2m refurbishment.
Team GB Olympian and Everyone Active YOU+ ambassador Harry Aikines-Aryeetey attended to meet and greet visitors, alongside Everyone Active Sporting Champions Kim Valente and her daughter, Sofia.
Visitors had the opportunity to take part in free gym and group exercise classes, Laser Tag and Air X activities, complimentary personal training sessions and face painting.
The event also provided an opportunity for residents to explore the centre's upgraded facilities, including its new state-of-the-art gym, dedicated Reformer studio and refurbished group cycling studio.
Daniel Healy, Everyone Active contract manager, said: "We were delighted to welcome so many people to celebrate this important milestone with us.
"The community fun day was a fantastic opportunity to bring people together, showcase our newly refurbished facilities and thank local residents for their support over the past 50 years.
"We look forward to continuing to support the health and wellbeing of the local community for many years to come."
Over the past five decades, Woking Leisure Centre is estimated to have welcomed between 12.5 and 15 million visits, with around 450,000 visits now recorded annually.
Today, more than 8,500 people use the facility each week, and the centre continues to play an important role in supporting local health and wellbeing, working in partnership with schools, clubs and community organisations.
Currently the centre works with 22 primary schools, one pupil referral unit, one SEN school and 17 local sports clubs.
For more information and to book activities, visit https://www.everyoneactive.com/centre/woking-leisure-centre/
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