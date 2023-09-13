Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust is opening its doors and inviting the community to discover the world-class healthcare available on their doorstep.
On Saturday next week (September 23) from 10am to 3pm, visitors are invited to experience the hospital in Guildford like never before.
Guests will have the opportunity to tour an operating theatre and take part in virtual surgery by getting behind the controls of one of the trust’s state-of-the-art robots.
Free health checks will be on offer including blood pressure and prostate tests, with visitors being the first to view Royal Surrey’s new mobile prostate cancer testing “bus” which will soon take to the road.
There will also be the chance to see healthcare professionals treat simulation patients, learn lifesaving skills, find out about some of the 350 careers in the NHS, as well as hear the exciting plans for the future of the organisation.
Louise Stead, chief executive, said: “This event offers the community the opportunity to gain insight into the work of a busy NHS hospital and meet some of the amazing staff that make up our Royal Surrey family. There will be something that will appeal to all ages.”
The event will have interactive zones, including surgical innovation, heart health, learning and kids.