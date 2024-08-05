Derry’s Field Allotments is holding an open day on Saturday, August 10 from 11am to 3pm.
Located at Coniston Road in Old Woking, the exciting event aims to bring together members of the community for a day of fun, entertainment and giving back.
The highlight will be the bountiful display of fresh produce harvested directly from the allotments. Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase a wide variety of locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Ensuring their meals are not only delicious but also sustainable and environmentally friendly.
Attendees will also be treated to a mouthwatering array of homemade jams, honey, and cakes. Prepared by the talented members of the allotment community, the delectable treats are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.
To add some excitement, a raffle and tombola will be held throughout the day. Offering visitors the chance to win fantastic prizes generously donated by local businesses. With an array of enticing items up for grabs, the raffle and tombola are not to be missed.
Feeling hungry? A BBQ will be fired up, serving up delicious grilled delights, including home-produced veggie wraps and hot dogs. Refreshments and ice lollies will be available to keep visitors cool and hydrated throughout the day.
The event is about more than just celebrating the joys of gardening and community. Derry’s Field Allotments has partnered with the Challengers Charity, an organization dedicated to providing play and leisure opportunities for disabled children and young people.
Proceeds from the open day will be shared with the charity, supporting their vital work and making a difference in the lives of those who need it most.
So mark your calendars for August 10 and join Derry’s Field Allotments for a day of laughter, enjoyment, and giving back.