Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, which includes Haslemere Hospital, has been rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for the strength of its leadership.
The rating, published on Friday, June 13, follows a thorough nine-day inspection in June 2024. Under the CQC’s new framework, NHS trusts are now assessed solely on leadership, making this the highest overall recognition possible.
Haslemere Hospital, along with community sites in Milford and Cranleigh, plays a vital role in the wider trust. Inspectors described the leadership culture across Royal Surrey as “inclusive,” “honest,” and “like belonging to a family” — praise that extends to all sites, including Haslemere.
Group Chief Executive Louise Stead said: “Royal Surrey County Hospital received an Outstanding rating last February, but Royal Surrey as a trust extends well beyond one hospital – it encompasses our community hospitals at Milford, Haslemere, and Cranleigh, and other community and satellite services. To now receive an Outstanding rating for the whole trust is absolutely brilliant.
“This is a proud moment of recognition for the entire Royal Surrey family and for leaders at every level – from those guiding wards, administrative teams, and services, to those providing strategic direction at Board level.”
Chair Joss Bigmore added: “It’s gratifying to see the hard work of leaders of all levels across the trust recognised by the CQC. I am honoured to work among these dedicated colleagues and proud of our collective achievement.”
The rating comes at a time of concern in Haslemere, where inpatient beds have been “temporarily paused” pending a review of staffing and local healthcare needs. The trust insists this is not a permanent closure, and the League of Friends is directly involved in the process.
Meanwhile, the hospital’s Minor Injuries Unit is due to reopen as an Urgent Treatment Centre in July, pending NHS England approval — signalling investment in local services alongside wider trust recognition.
