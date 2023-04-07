A HORSELL-based gym club has been shortlisted for British Gymnastics Community Club of the Year Award for the third time in a row.
Prime Acrobatics, which has its headquarters at Heather Farm on Horsell Common, was runner-up in the category last year and in 2019. There was a two-year break because of the pandemic.
Matte Hart, the club’s coach education manager, has been shortlisted for the Education Award for his work as a tutor and assessor.
Chris Bowler, the co-founder and director of Prime Acrobatics, said: “It is fabulous to be recognised once again for excellence, and the service we provide our members.
“We strongly believe in creating a fun, safe and positive environment for all.
“What we provide the community is more than just a sport, it brings people together in the pursuit of living a happier and healthy life and, as a result, creates a fundamental outlet and support network for families.
“This nomination highlights our unique programmes. We are the only facility in the country to combine traditional gymnastics, with circus and other acrobatic apparatus.
“Our success is down to the dedication and hard work of my team.”
British Gymnastics is scheduled to announce the award winners next week, on Thursday 20 and Friday 21 April.
The club, which was set up by Chris and Clem Malcolmson in 2012, has programmes for all ages, from Fun4Baby classes up to training for adults. There are also classes for people with special needs.
Chris said Matte, who taught more than 150 students across 18 courses last year, “has provided the building blocks for hundreds of coaches over the years”.
“No one deserves this nomination more, and everyone at Prime is extremely proud of him.”
The public will be able to marvel at the skills of Prime gymnasts when a team from the club stages displays in the area at Chobham Carnival, in Chobham Recreation Ground, on the May Day Bank Holiday Monday, 1 May.