A GORGEOUS rabbit called Cocoa is looking for her forever home after a difficult start in life.
The eight-month-old black female came to RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham after being found living in awful conditions.
“She was discovered with her friend Sprinkles by an inspector and quickly brought to us for care,” said Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce.
“Cocoa is a nervous girl who is quite scared by most things in life. However, she is growing in confidence more and more every day and will even let you give her a little stroke if she feels really up to it.
“There is nothing this gorgeous girl loves more than munching on her pellets and her fruit, veg and hay. She also loves to run around and play in her pen and her outdoor area,.
“She hasn’t quite mastered keeping things neat and tidy just yet, but she is slowly learning to keep things clean.
“Cocoa has recently been neutered so is looking for a loving new boyfriend to help teach her the ropes and help her learn to love life all over again.
“The bonding process can take quite a while, however, so she will have to live in separate accommodation whilst the bonding takes place.
“As she is a rather large rabbit, Cocoa will need to live in either a converted Wendy house or shed with a large run or outdoor area attached to it.
“If you can give this gorgeous girl her loving new forever home then please fill in an online small animal application form. Please also send in any photos of your set-up along with the application to help speed up the process.”
IF you are interested in providing a home for Cocoa, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an online application form which will be emailed to Millbrook. Application does not guarantee adoption.