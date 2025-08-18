There will soon be a real Woking feel to Exeter University, as 22 former A-level students from Gordon’s School have taken up places there.

Gordon’s School was founded as the national memorial to British war hero Major-General Charles George Gordon, and now it is sending an academic army down to Devon.

Almost 90 per cent of A-levels taken by Gordon’s students received grades from A* to C, and most students earned a place at their first choice university.

A-level results day, Gordon's School, Woking, August 14th 2025.
Joy on A-level results day at Gordon's School (Photo: Gordon's School). (Gordon's School)

Five students were successful in their bids to go to Oxford or Cambridge, and three others will be studying medicine.

The Oxbridge quintet are Adam Mills, Wei-Yee Zhou and Katherine Macfarlane (all engineering), Michael Mills (biomedical sciences) and Oluwatosin Osinibi (architecture), who also had a painting selected by the Royal Academy of Arts for its Young Artists Summer Exhibition.

Aimee Millington, Aster Lam and Mikaeel Bajwa secured medical school places.

Time for a hug to celebrate A-level success at Gordon's School (Photo: Gordon's School). (Gordon's School)

Former head girl Adaora Ambrose’s A* performance means she will read law at a Russell Group university, and four rugby players studying at Gordon’s on the Harlequins/Gordon’s partnership programme achieved great results and have been awarded contracts by Harlequins.

A total of 39 per cent of the A-levels taken by Gordon’s students received A* or A grades, 69 per cent were graded between A* and B, and 87 per cent earned grades between A* and C. The average performance per student was BBB.

A happy family moment on A-level results day at Gordon's School (Photo: Gordon's School). (Gordon's School)

The school is also celebrating its BTEC examination results, in which 41 per cent of papers received distinction* or distinction grades, with 87 per cent graded between distinction* and merit.

Gordon’s School headmaster Andrew Moss said: “I am delighted to see so many students pleased with their results and excited for their next destinations, which are testament to the hard work and commitment by students and their teachers.”