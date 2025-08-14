Results day has become a formality for colleges around the UK these days, as A-Level students can find out at 1am whether they’ve made the grade and landed their university place of choice.
But with the stressing over, that meant Thursday morning was a time for celebration at Woking College with the class of 2025 celebrating their academic excellent with family and friends.
Peter Heeney will soon be walking among the city of dreaming spires as his A*s in Chemistry, Physics and Further Maths means he will be studying Engineering Science at Oxford University.
Joining him will be Sarah Vassallo, who will be studying History after getting the same top marks in History, English Literature and Further Mathematics. And congratulations to Scarlett Cruise, as her A*s for Chemistry, Further Mathematics, Biology and Chemistry means she will study Bio Chemistry.
Sophie Nunwa got an A* in Maths, Physics and an A in Chemistry to secure her place at Imperial College London to study Materials Science while Kashim Jamaal got an A* in Physics and Japanese and an A in Further Mathematics to study Music at Cambridge University.
Sarah and Peter said they were both delighted to receive their results but they were nervous before opening them as the top marks needed to get into Oxford left little margin for error.
Twins Kenar and Denar Noble received the results they needed to head off to the University of Surrey and the University of Bournemouth, respectively, but reality also set in that this would be the first time the two would be separated for a long period of time.
Lukas King achieved As in Math and and English and a starred distinction in Engineering.
He said: “A-levels are much harder than GCSEs and I’m tired from the sleepless night I had waiting for my results.
“I now want to take a gap year to get valuable work experience in Engineering before considering going to University.”
It wasn’t just fantastic academic result however as many students will be moving on to top acting, music and sports universities.
Talented performer, Harmony Murray, who is off to Italia Conti for Musical Theatre said: “ I was terrified before the results came in and I had a really late night but I was relieved when I received my results.
“My parents were proud but I think my mum was happier than I was.”
Principal Brett Freeman said: “We are immensely proud of every single student and of every member of staff – from classroom teachers and learning support assistants, to pastoral mentors, technicians, administrative teams, site staff and everyone who plays a role in making Woking College such a supportive and inspiring place to learn.
“Those who know Woking College understand that our students’ successes are about grades and so much more.
“Our mission is to open doors – to expand life chances, broaden life choices and give every student the confidence to seize opportunities. This year’s achievements are the result of a thriving community built on mutual support, ambition and resilience.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.