Gordon’s School is celebrating national recognition for its performing arts provision after its production of Amélie was shortlisted for five National School Theatre Awards. The school’s Creative Arts department has also been named a finalist for the MTI Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre Provision at the National Music and Drama Education Awards 2026.
The accolades follow three sell-out performances of the musical, staged in Gordon’s newly built Wynter Bee Theatre. The final night also saw the theatre officially opened by benefactors Peter and Sarah Wynter Bee, in the presence of the Mayor of Surrey Heath, Cllr Louise Ashbery. The opening was led by Gordon’s Pipes and Drums.
The senior production brought together students from Key Stages 4 and 5 across all areas of theatre-making, including acting, lighting, sound, stage management, prop-making, scenery painting and performing in a live orchestra pit. Pictured is student violinist Meaghan Wong performing during the production.
Set in Montmartre, Paris, Amélie tells the story of a shy young woman who discovers happiness through helping others. Kate Brazendale led the cast in the title role, appearing on stage for much of the performance. Elliot Watson starred as Nino Quincampoix in his final school production, which he described as “exciting but bittersweet”.
Director Robbie Olden said: “From the outset, the students trusted the vision and worked tirelessly to meet high expectations. I am immensely proud of what they achieved together and the heart they brought to every performance.”
Speaking after the opening, benefactors Peter and Sarah Wynter Bee said they were “delighted to see the theatre brought to life by such a high-quality student production”.
The Wynter Bee Theatre seats 227 for drama productions and, following Gordon’s designation as an All-Steinway School, will also serve as a purpose-built venue for concerts and musical performances.
