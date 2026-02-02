Gordon’s School is celebrating national recognition for its performing arts provision after its production of Amélie was shortlisted for five National School Theatre Awards. The school’s Creative Arts department has also been named a finalist for the MTI Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre Provision at the National Music and Drama Education Awards 2026.

Amelie in the throws of trying to matchmake her co-worker Georgette with Joseph, a patron of the café (centre) Emilia Wilkins (Suzanne); Jessica Murphy (Gina) and Kate Brazendale (Amelie). (Gordon's )

The accolades follow three sell-out performances of the musical, staged in Gordon’s newly built Wynter Bee Theatre. The final night also saw the theatre officially opened by benefactors Peter and Sarah Wynter Bee, in the presence of the Mayor of Surrey Heath, Cllr Louise Ashbery. The opening was led by Gordon’s Pipes and Drums.

Enjoying his precious book of discarded photobooth photographs, Nino (Elliot Watson). (Gordon's)

The senior production brought together students from Key Stages 4 and 5 across all areas of theatre-making, including acting, lighting, sound, stage management, prop-making, scenery painting and performing in a live orchestra pit. Pictured is student violinist Meaghan Wong performing during the production.

The senior school production featured students on stage as well as involved in the lighting, sound, performing in the orchestra, co-directing, making props, stage managing and painting scenery. Pictured (centre) is Meaghan Wong a Sixth Form student playing the violin in the orchestra pit. (Gordon's)

Set in Montmartre, Paris, Amélie tells the story of a shy young woman who discovers happiness through helping others. Kate Brazendale led the cast in the title role, appearing on stage for much of the performance. Elliot Watson starred as Nino Quincampoix in his final school production, which he described as “exciting but bittersweet”.

Together with her best friend the goldfish, the young Amelie (Siena Phipps). Also pictured are (left to right): the older Amelie (Kate Brazendale), Emily Hunter, Emilia Wilkins and Chloe Hudd. (Gordon's)

Director Robbie Olden said: “From the outset, the students trusted the vision and worked tirelessly to meet high expectations. I am immensely proud of what they achieved together and the heart they brought to every performance.”

Speaking after the opening, benefactors Peter and Sarah Wynter Bee said they were “delighted to see the theatre brought to life by such a high-quality student production”.

The Wynter Bee Theatre seats 227 for drama productions and, following Gordon’s designation as an All-Steinway School, will also serve as a purpose-built venue for concerts and musical performances.

National recognition for Gordon’s School theatre and music provision (Gordon's)
The larger than life Elton John (Junyi Perrett) bursts onto the stage, along with a gospel choir dressed in gold lame. (Gordon's)
The wise painter Julienne Dueayel (Adekunbi Adebiyi), who encourages Amelie to pursue Nino. Also pictured (left to right) are: Katherine Ray Hill; Hamish Conduit; and Olivia Hansen. (Gordon's)
Amelie (Kate Brazendale) takes the blind beggar Adrien (Ben Hallett) on a tour of Paris. Pictured are (front) Erin Henderson and (back left to right); the young Amelie (Siena Phipps), Millie Kirtley, Ben Hallett, Kate Brazendale and Amber Oshiga. (Gordon's)