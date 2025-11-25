Goldsworth Park is the place to head for this Saturday (29 November) with two fantastic Christmas markets for your gift shopping as well as community carol singing, guaranteed to put you in a festive mood.
The Goldsworth Park Community Christmas Market is from 12 noon to 4pm, hosted by St Andrew’s Church, local Girl Guiding groups and the Goldsworth Park Community Association.
You can shop for handcrafted gifts and enjoy delicious drinks and treats, while supporting local charity groups. It will be followed at 4pm by community carol singing.
It all happens in and around the church and the generation centre, next to the shops at Goldsworth Park Centre (GU21 3LG) in Denton Way.
Meanwhile Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and Wellbeing Care’s Christmas Market runs from 1pm to 4pm at Woking Hospice, also located at the Goldsworth Park Centre.
There will be a variety of craft stalls, children's activities including a Santa's Grotto, mulled wine and more, as well as a chance to find out more about this essential local charity.
Both Christmas markets are free to attend, with free parking in the shoppers’ car park at Goldsworth Park Centre.
Further ahead, a Woking care home is opening its doors to the local community for a carolling performance.
Greenview Hall, on Streets Heath in West End, is inviting people to revisit traditions from Christmas past by joining residents and team members for a carolling performance on Monday, 15 December from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.
Greenview Hall’s own singing group, made up of residents and team members, will perform a host of traditional festive songs. Guests will also be treated to seasonal food and drink, specially prepared by the home’s chef.
Meera Govindapillai, general manager at Greenview Hall, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to unite the community, celebrate the season and pass on traditions.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.