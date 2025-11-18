Horsell Christmas market on Saturday, 6 December will be bigger and better than ever this year.
There are 54 stalls in the “inside/outside” market, and visitors should not miss the 40 stalls inside the Scout and Guide HQ, Horsell Village Hall and Horsell Evangelical Church,.
Street food, live music, Summerscales dancers and classic cars will add to the day’s attractions, alongside a series of traders’ stalls outside in High Street.
Snacks or even lunch are available from a host of shops, pubs and stalls, including Dee’s Kitchen, Thurstons Brewery, The Cricketers (raising funds for the hospice), Princes Butchers and Salvation Cakes, all in the open air.
There will be many stalls selling hand-crafted items: jewellery from Oliver Jones, Jan’s Fripperies, Galaxy Gems and Vz Collection. Other crafts include wood turning by Tony Wellbelove, embroidery, sewing, works of art and many others. Hand-made Christmas decorations are offered by, among others, Lois Redman and Fiona Blanchard.
Bands, singers and dancers will be on High Street and in the car park outside the Evangelical Church from 12 to 4pm, with a community carol singalong at 3.30, as well as classic cars.
There is also a rumour that Father Christmas will be in the Woking Lions gazebo outside Studio 101!
Local charities will be represented by The Friends of Woking Community Hospital, who will have lots of children’s books as well as paperbacks and a few Christmas cards, Floras Fund Christmas table decorations, Samber Riding for the Disabled Christmas gifts, Woking & Sam Beare Hospice crafts and more.
High Street will be setting up from 8am and fully closed from 11.30am to 4.30pm.
The organisers would also like to thank the support of the Second Thursday Club (Horsell Residents’ Association).
