Woking & Sam Beare Hospice is hosting a series of remembrance services in the lead up to Christmas, a time to remember a loved one who is no longer here.
There will be a non-religious service at the hospice on Friday, 28 November from 5pm to 6pm. The hospice choir, made up of staff, volunteers and patients’ families will be performing their premier performance of their song Give It Time. Written by Kerry Gibb and Barbara Cobham, they plan to release it as a charity single in early 2026 to raise money for the hospice.
This service will be outside in a marquee so please wrap up warm. The hospice is located in Goldsworth Park by Waitrose.
There will also be a reflective walk before this service at 4pm, when you are invited to join a quiet walk around Goldsworth Park lake at dusk with your candle.
The walk is just 1km and easily accessible for wheelchairs and buggies. You will return in time for a hot drink before the service at 5pm.
There will also be a service at St Andrew’s Church on Sunday, 23 November from 3pm to 4pm, and one at St Dunstan's Catholic Church on Sunday, 7 December from 3.30pm to 4.30pm. These services are free to attend and open to everyone, even if your loved one was not cared for by the hospice.
You need to register that you will be coming as space will be limited. For more details, visit wsbh.org.uk/lual25, or call the supporter care team on 01483 881752.
There will also be a Christmas market at the hospice on Saturday, 29 November from 1pm to 4pm. There will be craft stalls, Santa’s grotto, food and drink, mulled wine, and music. Come along to get in the festive spirit whilst supporting your local hospice.
