This year’ s always popular Knaphill Show will be held on Saturday, 18 July at Mizens Railway in Barrs Lane from 1pm to 5pm.
Highlights will include the return of the Pandemonium Drummers, who performed at the London Olympics, the fun dog show organised by Knaphill Vets, local bands in the music tent, dancing performances, Koala Kids Parties, Punch & Judy and Mizens train rides throughout the afternoon.
There will also be plenty of stalls, a beer tent and barbecue organised by the Garibaldi. Come along and enjoy a fun afternoon . There is an admission charge of £5 per family.
Thanks go to Mizens Railway for hosting the event and to the show sponsors Seymours, RSM Domestic Products, Boormans, and Lansbury Business Estate.
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