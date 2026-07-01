Music from the 16th and 17th centuries for viols, lute and voice will be played at All Saints Church in East Meon on July 11 from 6pm to 7pm.
This East Meon Arts concert features Chichester’s Amici Ensemble on viols, a family of bowed string instruments from 15th-century Spain and Italy widely used during the Renaissance and Baroque periods.
Unlike the violin, which superseded and almost destroyed their use, viols had six strings, frets and a flat back, producing a softer and more resonant sound suitable for intimate settings.
Tenor Mark Williams and Pat Glynn on lute will perform works from such composers as John Dowland and William Byrd.
Tickets, priced £15 - which includes a glass of wine - are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk or at the door.
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