The Waverley Singers gave a concert of coronation music called Crowning Glory at the Church of St Lawrence in Alton on June 27.
Under their music director of 17 years, Richard Pearce, the Singers were joined by organist Philip Scriven and four superb young soloists - soprano Beth Stirling, mezzo-soprano Niamh Kearney, tenor Max Robbins and bass Will Jowett - whose voices blended beautifully.
The opening piece was William Boyce’s The King Shall Rejoice, composed for the coronation of King George III and Queen Charlotte in 1761.
It was written for choir and full baroque orchestra, so the organist had many notes to play. The singers filled the church with sound, and the sopranos confidently tackled some very high notes.
The second work was the Coronation Sanctus by Roxanna Panufnik, commissioned for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. This beautiful piece only lasts two minutes but is for eight parts, with a couple of glissandi - sliding smoothly between two different notes - thrown in. The choir pulled it off incredibly well.
Philip then treated the audience to a fantastic version of Walton’s Crown Imperial on the organ. The first half culminated in Handel’s My Heart is Inditing, composed as a coronation anthem for King George II in 1727. Here the choir’s good phrasing and articulation were particularly noticeable.
The second half featured Mozart’s Coronation Mass, composed for the coronation of Francis II as Holy Roman Emperor in 1792. Energy levels and musicality were maintained on a very warm evening. After three movements the singers had a rest while Philip played the Adagio of Handel’s Organ Concerto, opus 4 No. 4.
A retiring collection raised more than £700 for Treloar’s.
I normally sing in the choir as a soprano. I felt very proud of my fellow singers for giving us all such a thoroughly lovely evening.
By Margaret Reeder
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