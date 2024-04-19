A fundraising concert is to be held for the Fiery Bird live music venue after it was forced to close because of a break-in causing damage to its Goldsworth Road site.
Thieves stole a water tank, copper piping, cables and sound equipment.
Events had to be cancelled at short notice, adding to the financial worries of the Phoenix Cultural Centre, which runs the venue.
Elaine McGinty , the Phoenix CEO, told the News & Mail this week: “The damage is worse than we first thought as they cut areas of electrical power and where they took copper from all around the building so there will be a full investigation of the whole building to make sure nothing is missed in repair and refit.”
Some £4,000 has been raised in crowdfunding and now 17 amateur performers, including Fiery Bird Open Mic regulars are putting on a concert at The Lancaster Hall in Send on Saturday, April 27 at 7.30. One of the organisers is Woking businessman Paul Webster.
Paul, a former Woking Chamber of Commerce business development director, said he will be singing in public for the first time in 60 years because he wants to help Elaine.
“Elaine is one of life's fighters; not for herself, but for others,” he said.
“For nearly 20 years she has fought against apathy and resistance to provide this much-needed support for the local community.”
“If you can't be there, consider buying a ticket as a donation to the amazing cause led by an amazing woman,” Paul said.
Elaine said she was very grateful for the fundraising and many messages of support.
“We didn't realise how much people loved it and it makes us want to work even harder to make it a success,” she said.