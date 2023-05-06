The highest ward turnout was in Horsell, where 46.69% of the 7,329 electorate exercised their democratic duty. Most of those votes went to the Lib Dem's Swati Mukerjee, who overturned the Conservative majority of 886 in 2019 to sweep to victory with 2,131 votes, 1,245 more than her nearest challenger. One of the votes came from Swati's son, who was voting in his first election.