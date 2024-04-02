Two beautiful, friendly female cats are looking for their forever home together.
The domestic short hair couple, thought to be about 10 years old, are living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham at the moment.
“Sabre and Sapphire are looking for a new home together,” said Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce. “They are beautiful, friendly cats who will be lovely pets for a very lucky family.
“They are approximately 10 years old, but we don't know for definite as their owner sadly passed away. They are now in need of a caring new home to offer them security and comfort.
“We think they will be happy in a home with junior school age children, but will prefer to be the only pets in their new home. This way they can have all the attention they deserve.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Sabre and Sapphire, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook.
Application does not guarantee adoption.