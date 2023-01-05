There were four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last two weeks in Woking.
A total of 274 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 5 (Thursday) – up from 270 on December 21.
They were among 26,055 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Woking.
A total of 177,037 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 5 (Thursday) – up from 175,007 a fortnight ago.
There was no update to the coronavirus dashboard on December 29.